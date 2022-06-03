Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday booked several unknown persons and groups including the Sikhs for Justice for allegedly disseminating "anti-national" messages ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

The pilgrimage is scheduled from June 30-August 11 this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups," a police spokesman said.

He said they are disseminating secessionist messages and ideology, thereby questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

"Besides, such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K," he said.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of this information and for the purpose of identification of such groups and persons, he said, adding relevant sections under the UA(P)A and Indian Penal Section have been invoked.

An investigation is underway, he added.

