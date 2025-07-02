Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha applauded the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces for maintaining excellent security after he flagged off the first batch of pilgrims on Wednesday.

The 45-day pilgrimage will commence on July 3. He also congratulated the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine for providing excellent facilities.

"Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has made excellent facilities for the Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have also maintained tight security. Devotees from all over the country are here. The enthusiasm is very high. The devotees of Bholenath have neglected all the terror attacks and have reached in huge numbers", he told reporters.

LG Sinha also added, "I am hopeful that this year's Yatra would be even better than the previous ones."

Speaking on the arrangements, Sinha said, "...For the pilgrims, the J&K administration, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the residents of J&K have performed their duties well. From 2022, the facilities for devotees have been improved. Both routes leading to the cave used to be six feet wide, but are now 12 feet wide. There used to be darkness on the route; now, grid connectivity has been established."

"Telecom connectivity has become completely prominent throughout the way. High-quality cameras have been installed for the Yatra LIVE feed. Yatra is monitored 24/7 from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room... RFID-based tracking system has been established," he added.

Before the flag-off, LG Sinha offered prayers at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. As the pilgrims departed, chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' filled the air.

BJP leader Sat Sharma told ANI, "Thousands of devotees have come here for Baba Amarnath Darshan. Just two months ago, a different environment was created, but today we can see how the devotees are raising Baba Bhole's slogans. The people have faith that they are in safe hands."

A devotee named Shalu, who is part of the first batch, said she was happy with the arrangements and felt completely safe."...We are delighted... We waited for it for an entire year. The arrangements are excellent, from food to accommodation. There is nothing to be scared of. The security is perfect," Shalu told ANI.

Another devotee, Akanksha, said, "...We planned to be a part of the first batch. We were not scared because we knew that the security would be adequate... The arrangements are very good; food, accommodation, sanitation, and all facilities are very good..."

The Amarnath Yatra is being conducted through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the shrine. (ANI)

