Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) Timely action by the Army saved the life of an ambulance driver after the vehicle plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district while on a medicine run on Sunday, a defence official said here.

The ambulance was carrying essential medicines for COVID-19 treatment and supplies for medical stores from Ramban to Gool, he said.

"Around 8 am, Gool's station house officer and block medical officer sought assistance from the Army for recovering an ambulance that had fallen into a gorge at Parthmulla," the spokesperson said.

On receipt of the information, the Army dispatched a recovery vehicle with some personnel, he said.

After four hours of sustained efforts, the ambulance was successfully recovered, the spokesman said, adding that its driver, Rayiz Ahmed of Jawahar Nagar, Gool, was taken to the Government Medical College, Jammu, and his condition is stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)