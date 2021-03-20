Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured New Market area in capital Bhopal on Saturday and personally helped several shopkeepers wear masks.

He appealed to them to adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly so that the state is spared a surge, an official release said.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported1,308 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,74,405, while two deaths increased the toll to 3,903.

