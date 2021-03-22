Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Pune, the civic body on Monday restarted a jumbo treatment facility set up last year in a college ground in Shivajinagar when the outbreak was at its peak.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the facility restarted on Monday with 55 beds, and some 500 beds will be activated initially, including 250 oxygenated and 50 ICU ones.

"The 55 beds with which the jumbo hospital has started include 25 oxygenated and five ICU beds. In the next days, 500 beds will be in place," he added.

