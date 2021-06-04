Amid heavy rain and freezing temp at 9000 ft, Indian Army constructs footbridge washed away last night in J-K's Rajouri. [Photo/ANI]

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Braving heavy rain and freezing temperature at a height of 9000 feet, the Indian Army on Friday constructed a 30 feet footbridge over Jamian Nala at Satharban in Jammu and Kashmr's Rajouri in record time, informed the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).

According to Defence PRO, the footbridge got washed away due to heavy rains last night

It further stated that the Indian Army helped 8 Dera migrant families with 1500 livestock

PRO Defence Jammu tweeted: "#Solidarity Battling hvy rain & freezing temp at 9000 ft, #IndianArmy at #Satharban in #Rajouri swiftly constr a 30 ft Foot Bridge over Jamian Nala in record time which washed away due to incessant rains during intervening night helping 8 Dera migrant families with 1500 livestock," tweeted Defence PRO today. (ANI)

