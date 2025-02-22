New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Amid opposition to its various provisions from bar bodies, the government on Saturday said it will revise the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill as it ended the public consultations on it that started earlier this month.

The Department of Legal Affairs in the Union law ministry floated the draft bill on February 13 for public consultations.

The government plans to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

The draft bill, which faced criticism, proposed sweeping changes in the definitions of a "legal practitioner and a "law graduate".

According to the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a law graduate is a person who has obtained a bachelor's degree after completing a course of three or five years or such other duration as prescribed by any centre of legal education or university established by law or a college affiliated to any university and recognised by the Bar Council of India.

In a statement, the law ministry said the bill was put in the public domain, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparency and broader engagement with stakeholders and the public.

"However, considering the number of suggestions and concerns received, it has been decided to conclude the consultation process now," it said.

Based on the feedback received, the draft bill, "as revised", will be processed afresh for consultations with stakeholders, the ministry said.

Several bar bodies had opposed certain provisions of the draft bill.

The opposition Congress had also backed the protesting lawyers, saying the bill was not only "poorly drafted", but it also failed to address pertinent issues facing the legal fraternity.

The draft bill defines a legal practitioner as an advocate or a law graduate engaged in the practice of law before courts, tribunals or quasi-judicial forums or doing legal work in any private or public organisation, including but not limited to statutory and autonomous bodies, domestic and foreign law firms and corporate entities.

As of now, a legal practitioner means an advocate or a "vakil" of any high court, a pleader, a "mukhtar" or revenue agent.

While putting the draft bill in the public domain, the ministry had said these amendments aimed at aligning the legal profession and legal education with global best practices.

The reforms will focus on improving legal education, equipping lawyers to meet the demands of a rapidly-changing world and raising professional standards, it had said.

