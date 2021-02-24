Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday witnessed repeated adjournments following uproar by Opposition members over the hasty passage of bills the previous day.

As soon as the House convened for the day, all the members of Samajwadi Party came into the well of the House, and sat on a dharna where they raised slogans against Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh.

Amid the protest by the SP members, the Chairman termed their behaviour as against the dignity of the House, and warned them to improve their behaviour.

Members of BSP, Congress and independents also extended their support to SP members, by standing at their seats.

