Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (PTI) In a relief to state farmers, the Gujarat government on Monday announced that the groundnut crop will be procured at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1055 from October 21.

The Gujarat government will purchase groundnut at MSP of Rs 1055 from farmers, the registration for which will begin from October 1, procurement will start from October 21 and continue for 90 days, said state agriculture minister R C Faldu.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Sounds Poll Bugle by Promising Atmanirbhar Bihar.

NAFED has appointed Gujarat Food and Civil Supply Corporation as nodal agency for purchase of groundnut in the state as per Central government guidelines, he said.

"Every year, purchase of groundnuts at MSP starts after Diwali. However, this year we are starting it early so that farmers can get assistance (during the outbreak and lockdown)," the minister said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Tweets 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Not Giving Salary and Pension for August and September', Says ‘Shocked to Know This’.

He said purchase of pulses on MSP will also start soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)