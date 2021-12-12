New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Movable 'solar trolley' helped the farmers to continue year-long protest at Ghazipur border against the three farm laws amid power shortage.

Speaking to ANI, Amandeep Singh, said, There was a time when the problem of electricity had to be dealt with because the government had cut the power supply. The farmers came up with a new way and made a solar panel by investing Rs 10 to 12 lakh. Installing the solar panel helped us with charging our mobile phones and gave relief from the intense heat during summer days."

Speaking about the efficiency of solar power, Amandeep told that once fully charged, it can get work for two days to power air conditioner and cooler.

Jagga Singh, a farmer, said that all the money that has been donated here were being given to the farmers. "We organise langar here and other works in the favour of people. Langars were being organised from the first day of protest."

Farmers have taken down their settlements and have vacated the borders around Delhi, which were their protesting sites for the last year."The protest has come to an end and in the favour of farmers. We are all returning to our homes, now," added Jagga Singh.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The farmers were sitting on dharna on the Delhi borders since November 2020 against the three farm laws. (ANI)

