Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday fired a "lakadbagha" (hyena) barb at Nishikant Dubey accusing him of trying to disturb harmony by dividing people after the BJP MP's reported "patak patak ke marenge" remark amid Marathi-Hindi row caused a furore.

Uddhav accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage by "divide and rule policy" and stressed that he was not against any language, but would oppose its imposition by force.

"Divide and rule has always been the BJP's policy. This style of politics is now losing its relevance. I can understand if their party is unsettled because of the success of our rally in Mumbai on Saturday," he told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan.

Amid an outrage over MNS thrashing a shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi, Dubey's reported "patak patak ke marenge" (will thrash you) remarks targeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav have ignited a major controversy.

"To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger," the Godda MP posted on X.

Responding to Dubey's remarks allegedly targeting Marathi people, Uddhav said, "Such ‘lakadbaghas' (hyenas) are trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Their (BJP leaders') only business is to provoke people. We are not against any language, but we oppose the use of force to impose any language”.

He criticised state minister Ashish Shelar of the BJP for comparing recent violence against non-Marathi speakers with the Pahalgam terror attack.

"These people are damaging Maharashtra and the Marathi language. Comparing those who agitate for Marathi rights to terrorists is proof that they are against Maharashtra and Marathi people,” Uddhav said.

Are the Pahalgam terrorists hiding in homes of BJP leaders? These people should be ashamed of not protecting Hindus and instead standing with those who disrespect Marathi people, he added.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' description of the Thackeray brothers' joint rally as "rudali" (professional mourner) speech shows a "sick mindset".

"Calling a proud moment for Marathi people as ‘rudali' shows a very low and sick mindset. I can understand his mindset because the original BJP is now dead. The party of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani no longer exists. The people who murdered that original BJP are now running it," Uddhav alleged.

He said Fadnavis had to borrow a Hindi word (rudali) to insult a celebration for Marathi people. "Even for crying out loud, BJP has to borrow people from other parties,” he quipped.

He clarified that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was not opposed to any particular language.

"Even our MPs speak in Hindi in Parliament. But we are against any attempt to forcibly impose a language,” he added.

Hitting back at Dubey, Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Yogesh Kadam issued a "last warning" and warned of a strong reaction.

"Such comments will not be accepted. As a Shiv Sainik, I am issuing a last warning to Dubey. If he repeats such statements, there will be a strong reaction. He is a four-time MP and a senior leader. It does not suit someone of his stature to speak this way,” Kadam said.

He strongly defended the importance of the Marathi language.

"In Maharashtra, priority is given to Marathi. We have never forced anyone to speak only Marathi or denied the importance of other languages. But these kinds of comments are destroying the country's social fabric,” he said.

Referring to Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua's "challenge" to evict him from Mumbai for speaking his language, Kadam said, “I am speaking as a Shiv Sainik and not as a minister. I will give his address to our workers and let's see what happens to him".

When asked if such remarks hurt the Marathi pride, the minister retorted, "Our pride is not so cheap that it will be affected by some insignificant person's comments. The Marathi language has a high stature and has now been recognised as a classical language. We will not tolerate any insult to it.”

