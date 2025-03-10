Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday assumed charge as the jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district in the presence of the 'Panj Piaras' (five beloved ones) of the Takht.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on March 7 appointed Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the jathedar (head priest) of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He would also serve as the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The appointment was made after the SGPC removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

The decision of the SGPC executive committee to remove the two jathedars drew condemnation from various Sikh, Akali and other political leaders, including senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and a few of his party colleagues.

Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday paid obeisance at Takht Kesgarh Sahib prior to assuming charge as its jathedar.

Before the ceremony, the head Granthi of the Takht, Giani Joginder Singh, offered 'ardas' (Sikh prayer), following which the 'Panj Piaras' presented a ceremonial turban to Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib manager Malkit Singh also presented turbans in his honour.

Additionally, the 'granthis' of Takht Kesgarh Sahib honoured him with 'siropas' (robe of honour).

In his address, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj called upon the entire Sikh community to unite under one 'Nishan Sahib' in light of the current 'Panthic' situation.

He expressed his gratitude to the 10 Sikh Gurus and Guru Granth Sahib for bestowing upon him the honour of serving the Takht.

He also acknowledged his privilege of receiving the sacred responsibility despite being born into a simple Sikh family.

Reflecting on his journey, he shared that he began his life as a 'Pathi' before dedicating himself to religious preaching, a commitment he vowed to continue in service of the Guru's Panth.

