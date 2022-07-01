Leh, Jul 1 (PTI) Amid sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, the administration has made wearing of face masks mandatory for public in Leh district of the union territory.

As per an order issued by District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on Thursday, the wearing of facemasks is mandatory for the people in public places in Leh to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In case of any violation of the order, the violator will be fined Rs 500, the DM said.

Ladakh has reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, thereby increasing the infection tally to 28,411, while 11 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital on Thursday, officials said.

The number of active Covid cases has gone up to 78 in Ladakh -- 77 in Leh and one in Kargil.

