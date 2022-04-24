New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress party for extorting money from people from a position of power.

This statement by the leader comes after Yes Bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor told a central agency that he was "forced" to buy popular artist MF Hussain's painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to the chargesheet filed by the ED in a special court in the money laundering case. The amount received from this picture was used by the Gandhi family for the treatment of Sonia Gandhi in New York.

In this matter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that it is clear from Rana Kapoor's statement that the Gandhi family was extorting money from people from a position of power and their senior leaders and ministers were part of this matter. "Money may have been taken for this but forcing people in this way is not fair in any sense," he said.

"The confession made by Rana Kapoor to the Enforcement Directorate proves that the Gandhi family and the Congress party were extorting money from people on the basis of power as if it was their profession," he said.

The BJP leader highlighted that Kapoor was also asked to pay money in exchange for a Padma Bhushan award. "Was the Gandhi family, Congress party selling the country's best civilian award to the person who paid the most amount for it or was it distributing it to the ones who admire the Gandhi family? There is a big disclosure that has come forth today."

He added, "Gandhi family has worked to weaken the country and hurt the reputation of the country. It has become evident from the confession of Rana Kapoor."

On Sunday morning, former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor in a statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said he was "forced" by late Murli Deora to buy a painting of MF Hussain from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In his statement, the founder of the bank also claimed that in return for his favour he was promised one of the country's top civilian awards. (ANI)

