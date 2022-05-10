Dispur (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): Coinciding with the one-year celebration of the Government of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone of several development projects aimed at efficient delivery of government services and improvement of work culture in government offices at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The projects for which the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone include a modern and environment friendly Police Commissionerate building at Khanapara with Ground + 8 floors, Integrated Deputy Commissioner's Office of Kamrup Metro district at Rupnagar on 13 Bigha land, Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi to house nearly 33 different directorates.

They also include redevelopment of Assam Police Reserve at Guwahati comprising predominantly housing, barracks, office, armoury, school, parking and community facilities and a 5000 seater convention hall in Guwahati over 40 bighas to facilitate multiple usages; such as large conferences, dance, music and drama shows.

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister also launched "Asom Barta", a monthly government Newsletter and booklet on the government's journey of one year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one year ago, on this day he took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam and during the last one year made committed efforts for the welfare of the people. He also assured to continue working for the people and transform Assam into a developed state.

Stating that the present Assam government came to power in the midst of second phase of the Covid pandemic, he said that during this period instead of depending on central government support alone, the Assam government supplied oxygen cylinders to north-eastern states and developed strong health infrastructure with ICU facilities for treatment of Covid patients.

The Chief Minister said that during last one year, efforts were made to take the government to the doorsteps of the people and several steps were taken in this regard. Mission Basundhara, Project Sadbhavana, online services for learner's license and vehicular permits etc. were taken which have facilitated smooth delivery of government services, he added.

Stating that peace has prevailed in every part of Assam today due to unprecedented efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr. Sarma said that this has given a new push to the state's development narrative. During last one year, apart from accelerating construction of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge for timely completion, new bridge connecting Guwahati with Sualkuchi over river Brahmaputra, 32 km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park have also been sanctioned.

He also said that the state government is working to add 16 more medical colleges to develop a more robust health network and for the first time in the last seven decades of independent India high schools were set up at tea garden areas in Assam.

Thanking the people of Assam for their support and cooperation, the Chief Minister said that dedicated efforts are on to address the flood problem of Assam in a holistic way.

He also thanked people for adhering to road safety norms responding to the government's call which has led to a reduction in road accidents.

Highlighting the state government's march towards becoming a developed state to join the league of top five states of the country, he said that for the first time, Assam has registered one lakh crore in public expenditure and the state GDP is about to touch Rs 5 lakh crore.

Dr. Sarma also thanked the state government employees for their support in realizing the vision of the government.(ANI)

