New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended various events in Gujarat on Sunday as the Chief Guest and laid the foundation stone for the High-Performance Sports Center in Gandhinagar.

He also addressed the programme where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Gujarat government's Department of Science and Technology and Common Service Centers for the online delivery of citizen-centered services, as the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India as Men in Blue Led by Rohit Sharma Beat New Zealand To Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'Proud of Our Cricket Team'.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister addressed the oath-taking ceremony for newly enrolled advocates organized by the Gujarat Bar Council.

Amit Shah also addressed the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank's 'Golden Jubilee Closing Festival' and released books reprinted by the Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Telangana MLC Elections 2025: Actor-Politician Vijayashanthi Among 3 Congress Candidates for Biennial Elections to Legislative Council.

The Union Home Minister also released a Rs 150 commemorative coin in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Acharya Bhagwant Shri Buddhi Sagar Surishwar Maharaj's 150th birth anniversary.

Amit Shah, while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the High-Performance Sports Center in Gandhinagar and the programme for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gujarat government's Department of Science and Technology and Common Service Centers, said that today, two facilities are being launched for the citizens of Gandhinagar and specially abled athletes across the country.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasestablished new dimensions of development in every sector of the country, due to which every section of the society is developing.

He highlighted that whether it is bringing the new education policy 2020 to introduce global courses for Indian students, or launching the startups in India to make the country the third-largest in the world in terms of startups, or advancing India's economy to the fifth position in the world, or working with renewed enthusiasm for agricultural development in India, every sector has seen new milestones under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi in the past ten years, it said.

The Union Home Minister said that the Department of Science and Technology and CSC completed the inclusion of the Digital Service Portal today. He mentioned that more than 300 services from both the state and central government will now be available to citizens at the nearby CSC centers.

He explained that whether it's applying for an Aadhaar card, PAN card, railway, bus, flight tickets, hotel bookings, professional registrations, caste certificates, and ration cards, scholarships, or registering births and deaths-- citizenscan register online and will no longer have to travel far from their homes for these services, the statement said.

He added that this initiative will accelerate Prime Minister Modi's Digital India Mission and will help in taking digital services to the grassroots level across the country.

Amit Shah stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, numerous efforts have been made to enhance India's digital connectivity. He mentioned that India has had the fastest and largest rollout of 5G services in the world.

He also highlighted that India has been working on the world's largest rural broadband connectivity program. Shah said that today, 2.14 lakh gram panchayats are connected through BharatNet.

He further mentioned that more than one lakh Wi-Fi hotspots have been established, and over 11.5 lakh fiber-to-the-home connections have been completed, the release said.

Shah emphasized that all these services have become more affordable. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the cost of 1 GB of data in the country was Rs 270, and today, it is only Rs 9.

He also pointed out that India's mobile broadband speed was 1.30 Mbps in 2014, which has now increased to 96 Mbps. He said that the Narendra Modi government has provided facilities and ease for the country's youth and citizens in every sector, including digital transactions, entertainment, business expansion, banking services, and digital education.

Union Home Minister stated that today, the foundation stone for the High-Performance Sports Center for para-athletes has been laid here at a cost of approximately Rs 350 crore. He mentioned that world-class facilities and excellent infrastructure for state-level, national-level, and international competitions will be available at this center for our para-athletes.

He also highlighted that PM Modi has empowered the differently-abled community by using the respectful term 'Divyang,' instilling self-confidence among them. Shah further added that after this initiative, differently-abled individuals have improved their performance in every field, and today, our para-athletes deliver the best performances worldwide.

Amit Shah said that this High-Performance Center will prove to be highly beneficial for para-athletes' training and practice. He mentioned that when Narendra Modi Ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he promoted the slogan "Khele Gujarat," and now, as Prime Minister, his vision of "Sports for All" is being fully supported by the government of Bhupendra Patel.

"Today, Gujarat has become the state with the most sports infrastructure in the country," as per the release.

Shah further stated that our goal is to host the 2036 Olympic Games at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex near the Motera Stadium, and the Gujarat government has already begun preparations for this.

In his address at the oath-taking ceremony for newly enrolled advocates organized by the Gujarat Bar Council, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that this event is historic.

"Today, 11,000 young lawyers are joining the legal profession to safeguard the Constitution and ensure justice delivery to citizens, and this gathering of 11,000 lawyers under one roof is itself a historic occasion."

He mentioned that practicing law is not just a profession but a sacred responsibility. This sacred responsibility involves strengthening the Constitution and democracy and upholding the rights given by the Constitution to protect the property, body, and dignity of the country's 140 crore citizens.

It added that he also pointed out that even a small mistake in this profession could bring darkness to someone's life.

Amit Shah stated that today, the 11,000 lawyers present are joining the process of safeguarding the Constitution at a time when our Constitution has completed 75 years.

According to the release, the Indian Parliament has passed three new criminal laws. He also highlighted that lawyers have made a significant contribution to India's Independence, the drafting of the Constitution, and the country's development.

Shah noted that if we look at the freedom movement, we see that Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhulabhai Desai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and Dr Ambedkar, all of whom were prominent lawyers by profession, played significant roles.

"After independence, Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee; Dr Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly; and Dr KM Munshi, who played a key role in the Constitution's creation, were also distinguished lawyers," said Shah.

The Union Minister stated that our ancestors created a visionary, transparent, and inclusive Constitution, and today, 11,000 lawyers are joining with the responsibility of protecting and ensuring its smooth implementation.

He mentioned that such a large mobilization of lawyers has never been seen before, not just in Gujarat, but in the entire country.

He further emphasised that in the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has connected numerous achievements in the fields of social, economic, and political justice.

"Under social justice, Modi Ji abolished triple talaq, granting Muslim women the right to equality for the first time. Under the new education policy, skill-based education and education in the mother tongue have provided our youth and adolescents with the right to education. Through the Citizenship Amendment Act, the people who had been persecuted for decades were granted the right to citizenship," he said.

Union Home Minister stated that the public's trust in law and order has remained intact so far, but this trust cannot last long if justice is delayed.

He mentioned that for this reason, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji introduced three new criminal laws to ensure justice is centered around the people and delivered in a timely manner. The entire judicial process in the country is now functioning based on these laws.

Amit Shah stated that after the full implementation of these laws, the system has been designed so that justice will be delivered within three years after an FIR is registered, all the way to the Supreme Court. Various procedures have been streamlined, and timelines have been set to expedite cases through summary trials, both in small and large cases.

He further mentioned that technology has been incorporated into the law, introducing new definitions of electronic and digital records.

Amit Shah, while addressing the 'Golden Jubilee Closing Festival' of the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank in Ahmedabad, stated that the bank has made improvements in computerization, transparency, and the loan distribution system.

He mentioned that through continuous monitoring and caring for farmers, the bank is now operating with zero NPA, which is a matter of pride for all of us.

He highlighted that in its 100-year history, the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank has brought prosperity to the lives of millions of farmers and livestock owners across several generations in Ahmedabad district.

Shah further noted that in the past 25 years, the bank has entered new areas, such as 100 percent e-banking, which has increased the trust of the bank's depositors.

He emphasized that the way to expand the bank's reach should be through service, not publicity. Shah also mentioned that in the fields of health, service, and cooperation, the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank has done significant work

Shah stated that since independence, there has been a demand in the cooperative sector for the formation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation to modernize the country's cooperative movement according to contemporary needs.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji fulfilled this demand by establishing the Ministry of Cooperation, which has since launched over 60 initiatives.

Amit Shah stated that the Modi government has decided to establish 2 lakh cooperative societies within five years, and there will not be a single panchayat in the country without a primary cooperative society.

He mentioned that model by-laws have been created for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and various activities have been integrated with them.

He further emphasized that each of the 572 cooperative societies in Ahmedabad should become a member of our three multipurpose national cooperative societies, and the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank should work in this direction.

The Union Cooperation Minister stated that a national-level cooperative taxi management organization for drivers will also be established in the coming days. He mentioned that the cooperative sector has been set a target of contributing 25 percent of the total seed production in India.

Shah further emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the future of the cooperative sector in India is bright, and institutions like the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank have a significant role to play in contributing to its growth.

Amit Shah stated that along with the numerous reforms taking place in the cooperative sector, we should make the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank more relevant. He emphasized that our priority should be to ensure that, in addition to the bank's utility, the citizens of the Ahmedabad district feel connected to it and trust the bank.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that after the next 100 years, the bank will celebrate its bicentennial. Amit Shah also unveiled the reprinted books by the SastuSahitya Mudranalaya Trust in Ahmedabad.

In his address, Amit Shah said that today marks the death anniversary of the national poet Zaverchand Meghani, and on this very day, after 2002, the Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust began the reprinting of multiple books. He mentioned that any society, language, its pride, continuity, and existence become truly glorious when the people, writers, and those interested in nurturing literature come together from time to time to preserve it.

He highlighted that the history of the Gujarati language was advanced and energized by great scholars such as Hemchandra Acharya, Narsinh Mehta, Narmad, Govardhanram Tripathi, Sundaram, Gandhi Ji, and Kaka Saheb Kalelkar. Shah further stated that today, the release said that Narmad's vision of "Garvi Gujarat " is being realized and glorified worldwide.

He stated that the elevation of thoughts, their upward movement, and the ability to guide them towards the right path can only be achieved through reading. He emphasized that the future is not going to be determined by how many students are in the country's schools but by how many readers are there in the country's libraries.

Amit Shah stated that literature, which leads the individual and soul forward and enhances knowledge, should be available at an affordable price. He mentioned that the Akhand Anand magazine has worked towards providing sattvic literature, shaping young minds, and delivering the message of social service to adults.

He added that Sastu Sahitya has published books promoting life-enhancing values, providing a simple understanding of devotion, offering practical spiritual knowledge, and explaining the principles in India's sacred texts.

Shah stated that for the first time since 2002, 24 books have been reprinted here today. He mentioned that Narendra Modi, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, had launched the "Vanche Gujarat" campaign.

He emphasized that the government alone cannot enhance the importance of reading in Gujarat. Scholars are responsible for ensuring language purity, defining the purpose of writing, and directing writing to fill both prose and poetry with substantial goodness.

Shah also noted that in the age of the internet, children are drifting away from reading, and in such times, if children learn to read, they will be able to face any challenges that come their way. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)