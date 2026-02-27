What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Purnea (Bihar) [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting, which was convened to assess security-related issues concerning the bordering districts along the India-Nepal border in Bihar.

The meeting underscored the need for "strengthened border management, enhanced vigilance against illegal activities, and coordinated inter-agency action to address concerns such as illegal constructions near border areas, illegal migration, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), encroachment, and unauthorised financial flows."

As per an MHA statement, it was decided in the meeting that all reported death cases will be thoroughly verified through due process following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"Upon confirmation, necessary deletions and updates shall be carried out in relevant official records, including UID databases, driving licences, PAN records, and other applicable government documents to ensure accuracy and prevent misuse," the MHA said, citing the takeaways from the meeting.

It further said that "a door-to-door survey will also be undertaken to verify individuals reported as migrated but absent during verification, while ensuring that no genuine voter is erroneously deleted."

The Home Minister directed strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly in forest and uninhabited areas, and ordered the immediate removal of encroachments identified on No Man's Land.

In the meeting, district magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all seven districts of Seemanchal took part.

"District Magistrates have been assigned enhanced responsibility to ensure legal and financial compliance by all banks, including cooperative banks, within their jurisdictions," it said.

All banks have been directed to follow compliance issued by the Reserve Bank of India, including the reporting of cash transactions of high value and PAN linkage with bank accounts.

"The Chief Secretary will review compliance, particularly concerning cooperative banks. Strict action will be taken against Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) for non-reporting or defective reporting of high-value property transactions or violations involving cash transactions beyond prescribed norms."

The state government will raise the issue in the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) and take up with the RBI the installation of note-sorting machines in all bank branches along the border, while also ensuring adequate banking penetration in border areas.Additionally, District Magistrates have been directed to verify major business establishments to ensure that funding sources are legitimate and not linked to unlawful activities. In cases involving suspicious property purchases, authorities will examine funding sources, purchasing capacity, and PAN details thoroughly.

The review reflects the government's intensified push to strengthen border security and financial scrutiny in sensitive districts along the India-Nepal frontier. (ANI)

