New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in Gujarat with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Home Minister discussed in detail about the progress on the implementation of the three new laws--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In the review meeting, the Home Minister assessed the Gujarat's preparedness for implementing these laws in step by step.

Shah suggested that the Chief Minister of Guarat should review the progress of implementing the three new laws monthly, the Chief Secretary every 15 days, and the Director General of Police (DGP) weekly, along with officials from all relevant departments.

He also directed the DGP to sensitize all police personnel, emphasizing that delivering timely justice should be their top priority.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Gujarat.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, chief secretary Raj Kumar and Director General of Police Vikas Sahay also attended the meeting along with other senior officers of the state. Director General of BPR&D, the Director General of NCRB, and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the state government attended the meeting.

During the discussion in the meeting, Union Home Minister noted that the essence of the three new criminal laws lies in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from Supreme Court.

Appreciating the efforts made so far by the Gujarat government in implementing the new criminal laws, the Home Minister emphasized the need for their 100 per cent implementation in the state at the earliest.

Shah mentioned that before registering cases under sections related to terrorism and organized crime, senior police officials should examine whether the case qualifies for the application of those sections. He emphasized that any misuse of these legal provisions would undermine the sanctity of the new criminal laws.

The Minister emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of conversion of ZERO FIRs into regular FIRs. He also suggested establishing a system to enable the transfer of FIRs between two states through CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems).

Shah also stressed upon ensuring the availability of more than one forensic science mobile van in every district. Additionally, he underlined the importance of constructing an adequate number of cubicles in hospitals and jails to facilitate evidence recording through video conferencing.

He stated that in cases related to national security, trial in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been absconding from the country for a long time.

The Minister mentioned that the Indian Civil Security Code includes provisions for Trial in Absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders. He also urged the state government to ensure that funds allocated under ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) are utilized strictly in accordance with the standards set by the Central government.

The Home Minister stated that the police should provide information about individuals detained for interrogation on an electronic dashboard. "Additionally, details of seizure lists and cases sent to courts should also be made available on the dashboard," directed Shah.

He directed the state's DGP to ensure continuous monitoring of these matters. (ANI)

