Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): During the Union Home Minister's two-day visit to the Union Territory, Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a security review meeting with senior officials at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

As per sources, the review meeting is being held in view of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections in the Union Territories.

Before the meeting, Shah handed over job appointment letters to the families of martyred police personnel here.

Tomorrow, Shah will preside as chief guest over the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

Notably, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days. (ANI)

