New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of former Akhil Bharatiya Boudhik Pramukh of the RSS, Ranga Hari.

The Union Home Minister said that the RSS leader devoted his entire life to the service of humanity, nation-building, and ideology.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET November 2023 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Taking to social media platform, X, Shah said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the former Akhil Bharatiya Boudhik Pramukh of the RSS, Ranga Hari Ji. Late Hari Ji devoted his entire life to the service of humanity, nation-building, and ideology. He motivated several young swayamsevaks to contribute towards the motherland. His demise is an irreparable loss to the organization. I pray to the Almighty for his eternal peace. Om Shanti Shanti!"

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda also expressed his anguish over the demise.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: 24 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Firozabad's Kath Bazar Area.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of senior RSS Pracharak Shri Ranga Hari Ji. He was a multi-faceted personality who played an instrumental role in the struggle against Emergency. He made immense contributions to literature, especially compiling the works of Shri Guruji. His life will be an inspiration to the coming generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Nadda posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)