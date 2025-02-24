Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar will attend the Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on February 26.

For the first time, Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivay) initiation, chanting that can bring ultimate well-being, a release said.

Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice, it said.

The night will feature enthralling performances by renowned artists like Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, keeping audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar met Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at his residence. DKS shared a post on his 'X' handle and informed about the meeting with Sadhguru.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Sadhguru JV today at my home office. He invited our family to attend a program to be held at Isha Yoga Center on the 26th of this month as part of Shivaratri. I am looking forward to participating in such a grand program filled with spiritual minds", Shivkumar wrote in his post on 'X'.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also appeared on PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 15 and advised the students to approach textbooks playfully rather than taking them as a challenge.

"Your textbook is not a challenge for your intelligence, no matter who you are. No matter if you have not done well in school till now, I'm still telling you for your intelligence that textbooks are not a challenge. You're unnecessarily making it difficult for yourself by approaching it in a certain way. Make your textbook itself into a play. Why can't you learn playfully? If you make it playful, your textbook is not a challenge", Sadhguru said in the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

He added that if the students wish to be competent then they need access. "To find access, there are many aspects to it. One important thing is you have an active dynamic intelligence. Don't ever think, am I as intelligent as this person or that person? There is no such thing. It is a farce that has been spread in the world," Sadhguru further said. (ANI)

