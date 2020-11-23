New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed anguish over the death of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Gogoi died in Guwahati while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

"Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

