Guwahati, November 23: Emotional tributes poured in cutting across political party lines on the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to the senior-most politician of Assam on his death. Tarun Gogoi Dies: Former Assam CM and Congress Veteran Passes Away Aged 86.

The 86-year-old Congress veteran, battling health issues since contracting the COVID-19 infection on August 25, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital today. He was readmitted on November 1, after being briefly discharged on October 25.

Reactions on The Death of Tarun Gogoi

We are terribly saddened by the death of veteran @INCIndia leader, Former Chief Minister of Assam Shri @tarun_gogoi Ji. He was an inspiration to all of us. Heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones ! pic.twitter.com/HUxAU0nwK0 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) November 23, 2020

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Pays Homage

Very sad & extremely painful to hear about the tragic demise of very loving and senior leader of our country and ex-CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi Dada. May God bless the noble soul and provide strength to the whole family. I'll forever cherish the special moments with him. pic.twitter.com/5fWqMEHJn9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 23, 2020

'End of An Era', Says CM Sonowal

I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It's the end of an era in Assam's public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn't believe this sad news. pic.twitter.com/GFiAsmc4FB — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020

'Extremely Sad', Says President Kovind

Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020

Anguished by His Passing Away: PM Modi

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Devoted His Life For Assam: Rahul Gandhi

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

"Saddened to hear about the demise of senior Congress leader and former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gogoi's tenure as the Chief Minister stretched from 2001 to 2016. He was the longest-serving CM of Assam till date, and during his tenure, the state emerged out of the relative unrest seen in the previous decades due to insurgent activities.

