Guwahati, November 23: Emotional tributes poured in cutting across political party lines on the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to the senior-most politician of Assam on his death. Tarun Gogoi Dies: Former Assam CM and Congress Veteran Passes Away Aged 86.

The 86-year-old Congress veteran, battling health issues since contracting the COVID-19 infection on August 25, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital today. He was readmitted on November 1, after being briefly discharged on October 25.

Reactions on The Death of Tarun Gogoi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Pays Homage

'End of An Era', Says CM Sonowal

'Extremely Sad', Says President Kovind

Anguished by His Passing Away: PM Modi

Devoted His Life For Assam: Rahul Gandhi

"Saddened to hear about the demise of senior Congress leader and former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gogoi's tenure as the Chief Minister stretched from 2001 to 2016. He was the longest-serving CM of Assam till date, and during his tenure, the state emerged out of the relative unrest seen in the previous decades due to insurgent activities.

