Chandigarh [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Chandigarh is one of the most developed cities in the country and exuded confidence that it will become one of the most advanced cities of India and the world in future.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the new office of the Housing Board and Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in Chandigarh. Alongwith this, Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Urban Park, Sector 17 of Chandigarh.

"While being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi did the work of realizing many of the ideas of urban development on the ground. He also worked to bring a state-of-the-art Town Planning Act on the grassroots. After becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi put forth the concept of Smart City in the whole country," Shah said while addressing an event here.

The Home Minister highlighted that BJP-led Centre put forth the idea of how to develop modern cities, plan urban land with foresight, upgrade facilities, reconcile them and put the idea of their unified command in front of the country.

"After this, he came up with the idea of AMRUT Yojana and Green City and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on cleanliness by adding many schemes together. Due to this initiative of PM Modi, new work culture of urban development has been created in the whole country, irrespective of the government of any party, and today the same development is visible in cities across the country," he said. Shah recalled, "When they were young, the children of Gujarat were told that Chandigarh is a planned and a city worth seeing, and after seeing Chandigarh, it is truly felt that its design has been made with very fine thought. When a city is formed and developed, its needs also change with time and those who do not change with time, cannot keep themselves relevant.""Today, I want to heartily congratulate the Chandigarh administration that it has made an effort to change with time, and, this is not limited only to the civic amenities, but security, environment protection and new mixed culture of Chandigarh has been preserved in this. Chandigarh is going to become the most disciplined and modern city of the country in the coming times," he said. Shah highlighted that development works worth Rs 165 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone has been laid, including in fields of education, water supply in six villages, construction of bus depots in industrial area and construction of hostels for boys and girls.

"The biggest task is to create an integrated command and control center, this integrated command center is going to bring about a drastic change in all areas of civil administration in Chandigarh in the coming days. There will be monitoring of many civil facilities from a single command center and there will also be a system to upgrade them," he said. "This command center will create a new environment of traffic discipline including sending challans home for breaking rules, security of Chandigarh and sending a police team in a moment when any missing object is noticed. All school children up to class 12th should be made to visit this command center so that culture can be inculcated in our future citizens," he added. (ANI)

