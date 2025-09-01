Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting on Monday regarding the flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, and others are present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, Amit Shah will also hold an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Jammu.

A devastating landslide on August 26 near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, claimed over 30 lives and injured 20 others.

The disaster struck around 3 pm on August 26, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

On August 27, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended due to a landslide and heavy rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.

On Saturday, four people were killed and one was reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, UTDRF and other rescue teams, on Sunday launched operations after a cloudburst hit Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where flash floods affected multiple locations and four bodies have been recovered so far, officials said.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, rushed to the site. The team was accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Quick Response Team (QRT).

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-hit Ramban district on Sunday to assess the damage.

He stated that restoration work in landslide-affected areas is expected to take between 20 to 25 days and alternative routes are available for double-sided traffic.

Chief Minister Abdullah visited Marog village in Ramban district, one of several areas hit hard by recent cloudbursts and flash floods. (ANI)

