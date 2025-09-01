Bengaluru, September 1: In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old software engineer died after being bitten by a snake that had coiled up inside his crocs (footwear) in Bannerghatta of Karnataka's Bengaluru. The victim, Manju Prakash, worked at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and was a resident of Ranganatha Layout.

According to the Indian Express, the incident took place around 12:45 PM on Saturday, August 30, after the deceased returned home from a nearby sugarcane shop wearing his Crocs sandals. He left the footwear outside his room and went inside to rest. Nearly an hour later, a visiting labourer spotted a dead snake lying next to the sandals. Live Snake Found in Amazon Package: Bengaluru Techie Orders Xbox Controller, Finds Cobra Inside Delivered Box (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Techie Dies After Snake Hiding in His Crocs Bites Him

As per the report, alarmed family members rushed to check on Prakash and found him unconscious on the bed. They noticed foaming at his mouth and bleeding leg. He was taken to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Snake Bite Went Unnoticed Due to Numb Leg

What makes the incident more tragic is that the man may not have realised he had been bitten. According to relatives, he had lost sensation in one leg due to a bus accident in 2016, after which he underwent surgery. The numbness likely prevented him from feeling the snakebite. Bengaluru Shocker: Blackmailed by Close Relative Over Nude Photos, 24-Year-Old Techie Sets Herself on Fire, Dies in Hospital.

A family member said the snake may have suffocated and died after being trapped inside the closed footwear. The reptile is believed to have bitten Prakash when he wore the Crocs earlier in the day.

