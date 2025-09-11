New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth approximately Rs 66 crore in Gujarat's Sanand Assembly constituency via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Addressing the program, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like in other elections, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidate C P Radhakrishnan achieved a resounding victory in the Vice-Presidential election, Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Shah noted that with Radhakrishnan's election, India's constitutional posts reflect the country's geographical unity. He highlighted that President Droupadi Murmu represents Eastern India, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan represents Southern India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat and won elections from Varanasi, represents Western and Northern India. Thus, the constitutional positions of the country represent all four directions--East, West, North, and South.

Home Minister said that Sanand has been developed with a clear plan over the past few years. He stated that by 2029, no village in the Sanand Assembly constituency will lack basic amenities. He mentioned that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to address the lack of facilities in Bavla and Sanand municipalities.

Steps are being taken to strengthen facilities, including roads, afforestation, healthcare, sanitation, and drinking water, in the region. Shah added that once the Dholera Special Investment Region becomes operational and industrial development projects around Sanand are completed, Sanand will emerge as the most industrially developed tehsil in Gujarat. He noted that the Gujarat government has already planned for this.

Amit Shah stated that for years, 111 villages in Sanand lacked irrigation and drinking water facilities, but the first phase of addressing this issue is now nearly complete.

He mentioned that water supply to these villages has been achieved at a cost of approximately Rs 750 crore. Additionally, work to deliver water to households and fields will resume at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Shri Shah noted that development projects worth around Rs 150 crore have been planned through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Sanand Assembly constituency. The needs of each village were identified in collaboration with the Collector, MLA, and other stakeholders.

He added that, based on recent discussions with industrialists, a robust administrative framework has been established. The Home Minister stated that the target is to complete the provision of basic amenities, currently absent in Sanand's villages, within the next one-and-a-half to two years at a cost of approximately Rs 150 crore. (ANI)

