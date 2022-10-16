Gwalior, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a gallery-cum-exhibition depicting the history of prominent Maratha commanders at the sprawling Jai Vilas Mahal of Scindias, the erstwhile rulers of Gwalior.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sub Inspector Injured in Encounter with Naxalites in Bijapur.

Shah was in Gwalior to lay the foundation for the terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport.

He was welcomed at the Palace as per Maratha traditions. Shah visited the museum in the palace and inaugurated the 'Gatha Swaraj ki-Maratha Gallery' depicting the history of the main Maratha rulers including the Scindias, Gaikwads, Holkars, Nevalkars, Bhosales and the Pawars.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Accused in Hemant Lohia Murder Case Attempted Suicide Before Arrest.

As per the booklet about the gallery, the word "Swaraj" was first used by Sakharam Ganesh Deoskar in a Bangla book- “Shivajir Mahatva” on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1902.

The word "Swaraj" was used by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, the Bhartiya Jan Sangh and Indian National Congress among others, it said.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the royal descendant, his wife Priyadarshini Raje and their son Mahanaryaman welcomed Shah in the palace.

Shah later had dinner with members of the Scindia family, sources close to Scindia said.

Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 by Jayajirao Scindia, the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior in the British period.

The major portion of the palace is now called the "Jiwajirao Scindia Museum". A large portion of the palace is still the residence of some of his descendants including Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state home minister Narottam Mishra, sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma were present on the occasion.

Scindia later left for Delhi with Shah in a special plane, sources said, adding Vishnu Dutt Sharma also accompanied Shah to take part in the BJP parliamentary board meeting.

Jyotiraditya had also accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter left Ujjain for Delhi via Indore after dedicating the 'Mahakal Lok' to the nation on October 11, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja tweeted a photo of Shah making an entry in a register that looks like a visitor's book.

In the picture, Scindia, CM Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Yashodhara Raje and other family members of Scindia were seen standing while the home minister is seen writing on a page of the book.

“Do not know whose future is being penned. Concern and fear are visible on their faces,” Saluja wrote in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)