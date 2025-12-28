Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): The mega musical multimedia show 'Namotsav', organised to present the life, thoughts, work culture, and unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The show is not just a cultural programme but a journey of India's self-confidence, determination and values, said Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. This show was organised at Sanskardham, Ghuma, in Ahmedabad. Renowned artist Sairam Dave, along with a total of 150 artists, participated in the programme.

Also Read | Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, Wife Himani Mor Host Grand Wedding Reception with PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office statement (CMO), the event was attended by the Union Home Minister, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Ministers, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The Union Home Minister said that through Namotsav, the life of a leader is presented who, in a short span of 11 years, has instilled a firm belief among 140 crore Indians that India will become number one in the world. He said this confidence stems from ideas, action, planning, and unwavering resolve and is possible only when an individual dedicates his entire life to such a vision.

Also Read | Unnao Rape Case: CJI Surya Kant-Led Supreme Court Bench To Hear CBI's Plea Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence Suspension on December 29.

Amit Shah stated that the Prime Minister is not an ordinary leader but an extraordinary personality who shapes destiny through determination. While many leaders rise due to circumstances, Narendra Modi is the only leader to have reached the highest position through integrity, transparency, and a spirit of national interest. He further noted that Narendra Modiji, who began life in an extremely poor family, is today a Prime Minister honoured with the highest civilian awards by 29 countries, an honour that belongs not just to one individual but to all 140 crore Indians.

Amit Shah stated that during the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, 27 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, 81 crore people have received free food security, more than 11 crore gas connections have been provided, over 15 crore toilets have been constructed, more than 10 crore households have received clean drinking water, 56 crore people have been connected to the banking system, and over 4 crore families have been provided with permanent houses. He emphasised that the Prime Minister, who built nothing for himself, has built homes for crores of the poor, setting a powerful example of policy, intent, and leadership.

He stated that after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001, Shri Narendra Modi ensured 24-hour electricity to every village in the state through the Jyotigram Yojana and made Gujarat a model of development. The same work culture has today become an inspiration for the entire country. He further said that the construction of the Ram Temple, the abrogation of Article 370, firm action against terrorism, India becoming the world's fourth and rapidly the third-largest economy, and achieving the top position globally in digital systems are all results of strong resolve and a clear vision. He said that Namotsav will become a source of inspiration for the new generation.

This programme will instil values, patriotism, and a spirit of service among the children, youth, social workers, and political activists of the country. He thanked the organisers of Sanskardham for giving people from all sections of society the opportunity to witness the three-day Namotsav event, and said it is not just an event but a journey to embrace the benchmarks set by Narendra Modi for India.

This event was attended by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State Rivabaa Jadeja and Darshna Vaghela, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, BJP City President Prerak Shah, Chairman of Sanskardham Dr. R. K. Shah, political and social leaders, as well as a large number of city residents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)