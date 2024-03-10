New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Telangana on March 12 and will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party booth committee president and party office bearers to provide guidance to the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he will likely brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections.

The Home Minister is likely to instruct leaders to mobilize voters at every booth.

Additionally, as part of this program, the Home Minister will inform people about the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years. He will also appeal to the people to bring PM Modi to power once again.

The BJP is formulating strategies to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time. The party's top leaders have already focused on Telangana.

Recently, the BJP conducted Victory Mission tours covering 17 parliamentary constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also boosted the morale of BJP workers by rallying during his visit to the states.

Earlier on March 2, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are in the list.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

