New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday ensured swift action by facilitating an additional provision of Rs 25 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2,060 houses damaged by Pakistani shelling in border districts following Operation Sindoor.

The move comes following the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding additional compensation for houses damaged by Pakistani shelling in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor.

As a special case, PM Modi announced additional compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each fully damaged house and Rs 1 lakh for each partially damaged house.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ensured swift implementation of this decision, a statement issued by the MHA mentions.

"Similar compensation will also be provided in the border areas of Punjab," reads the statement.

Shah visited Poonch on 29-30 May 2025 and handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who lost their lives due to cross-border firing. As per the norms, compensation for the damages caused by cross-border shelling was provided immediately.

After Operation Sindoor, several incidents of cross-border shelling were reported in border districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of families suffered due to cross-border shelling on residential areas, schools, religious structures including Gurudwaras, temples, mosques and commercial properties. The administration took proactive measures to anticipate possible events and ensure effective response.

A total of 3.25 lakh persons were evacuated from the border districts, out of which about 15,000 persons were accommodated in about 397 shelter sheds/accommodation centres equipped with facilities like food, water, health care, electricity, etc.

A total of 394 ambulances were deployed in all border districts to take patients to hospitals for treatment, out of which 62 ambulances were deployed in Poonch district alone.

A total of 2,818 civil defence volunteers were also deployed for services related to health, fire and emergency services, livestock and essential supplies. (ANI)

