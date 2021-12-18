Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi here.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra started today, earlier attended Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Literary Award distribution programme and Cooperation Council Conference in Ahmednagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured the workers of the Cooperative movement of the Centre's full support.

"We need to free the cooperative movement of shortcomings. There was a time when district cooperative banks of Maharashtra were looked up to, but today there are only three left. How did scams involving crores of money happen? Did RBI do it? No RBI didn't do it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister will attend various public events in Pune on December 19. He will also attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers tomorrow. (ANI)

