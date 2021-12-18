Vijaywada, December 18: In a major development, the Vijayawada city police have arrested three members of the notorious ‘chaddi gang’ of burglars on Friday who were creating menace in the city for the past two weeks. Police said that they carried out joint operations in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with the help of local police.

As per the report, the accused were identified as Madiya Meda (30) and Sakra Mandood from Gulbar village in Gujarat, and Kamalesh Baberia (27) from Jhubhuva village in Madhya Pradesh. "The accused took shelter near flyovers, railway stations, and bus stands and targetted nearby citizens so that they can escape after committing the crime," reported TOI, quoting CP Kanthi Rana Tata as saying. 'Chaddi Gang' Breaks into Two Houses in Hyderabad, Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash.

Reportedly, the police were able to catch the burglars after a couple of burglary attempts by the gang were caught on CCTV. Investigation officers recovered Rs 20,000 cash, 32 gm of gold and silver ornaments weighing about 2.5 kg from the gang members. The police have launched a hunt for the remaining accused.

