New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir where he will preside as chief guest for the CRPF Raising Day.

Shah will be participating in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on March 19 in Jammu.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security ahead of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections.

Meanwhile, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

On March 19, 1950, then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police. (ANI)

