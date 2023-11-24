Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): In the last week of campaigning for the Telangana assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a roadshow at Chevella Main Road at Bandlaguda Jagir division near Hyderabad on Friday.

Shah was participating in the roadshow along with candidate Thokala Srinivas Reddy in Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency in Telangana.

"We have given many promises. The most important among them is that we are going to appoint a Chief Minister from the Backward Classes community here. We would like to stop reservations for Muslims and redistribute them to SC, ST and OBCs. We have also promised to give vertical reservation to the Madiga community," the Union Home Minister said while speaking to ANI during the roadshow.

"We have also promised to give four gas cylinders free annually to every poor woman. We will constitute a committee to investigate on all the scams that have taken place to date and punish those who indulged in corruption," he added.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP in the November 30 polls while the votes will be counted on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

