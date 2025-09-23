Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in a tree plantation drive organised by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) under the ''Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'' campaign on Tuesday, urging people to actively contribute to environmental conservation by planting trees.

In a post on X, Shah said, "There is special enthusiasm among the people of Gandhinagar towards tree plantation, which plays a crucial role in environmental protection and health promotion. Just like every year, this year too, the residents of the area are actively participating in large numbers in tree plantation. Today, at Vavol in Gandhinagar, a sapling was planted in the tree plantation program organised by IFFCO under the ''Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'' campaign."

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, AAP Leader and Former Delhi Minister's, Assets Worth INR 7.44 Crore Attached by ED; Government Agency To File Complaint Under PMLA Soon.

The campaign symbolically encourages people to plant a tree in the name of their mother.

Earlier, on September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Kadamb sapling presented as a special gift by King Charles III of the UK on his birthday at his official residence of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The sapling symbolising friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability between the two nations was given to the Prime Minister by King Charles on Wednesday, September 17, on his 75th birthday.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 2 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and a Car Driver Arrested for Kidnapping, Gang Rape and Murder of 32-Year-Old Woman.

The Kadamb tree, which was presented by King Charles, was inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. On Wednesday, the British High Commission shared the details about the gift in a post on X, stating, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation."

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The initiative combines environmental responsibility with a tribute to mothers.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India's strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade, noting that the campaign aligns with the nation's pursuit of sustainable development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)