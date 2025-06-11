New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved the two multitracking projects across Indian Railways covering seven Districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, Shah said that the projects will "turbocharge" the growth journey of these states.

"Gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for approving the project of multi-tracking of railways in 7 districts across Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The projects will turbocharge the growth journey of these states, speeding up the prosperity of businesses and individuals and creating ample employment opportunities for the youth," Amit Shah said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved two projects of Ministry of Railways worth Rs 6,405 crore, with aim to improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions.

The project approved by the cabinet included 133 kilometers long Koderma - Barkakana Doubling and 185 kilometers long project Ballari - Chikjajur Doubling.

The Koderma - Barkakana Doubling project passes through a major coal-producing area of Jharkhand. Furthermore, it serves as the shortest and more efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi.

Additonally, the Ballari-Chikjajur Doubling project traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," according to a statement by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The two projects covering seven Districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 Kms. The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,408 villages, which are having a population of about 28.19 lakh.

"These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, cement, fertilizers, agriculture commodities, and Petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 49 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (52 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (264 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 Crore trees," the statement read. (ANI)

