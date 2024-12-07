New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a heartfelt message to Adish C Aggarwala, former Chief of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), lauded the newly published book "Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster," highlighting the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book, written by Aggarwala, delves into PM Modi's vision for India's public welfare, governance, and global stature.

Shah congratulated the author and the publishing board for bringing out a work that documents the Prime Minister's remarkable journey from Gujarat's Chief Minister to becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history, achieving unprecedented reforms and nation-building milestones.

Shah emphasized the importance of judicial, social, economic, and administrative reforms as key indicators of a politician's legacy, asserting that Prime Minister Modi's tenure stands as a benchmark for public welfare.

"The history of Modiji's public life sets the highest standard for any social worker," Shah stated, recognizing Modi's vision for empowering the poor, women, farmers, and youth.

He underscored the significant reforms achieved under Modi's leadership, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the abolition of triple talaq, and the groundbreaking laws that have reformed India's criminal justice system.

The Home Minister particularly praised Modi's ability to respect India's heritage while ensuring progress in governance.

"Through Modiji's public life, we see how public welfare and respect for heritage can be carried out in parallel," Shah remarked, adding that the book will inspire readers to strengthen the spirit of nation-building.

Shah's message, issued on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, also acknowledged Modi's transformative work in the field of law.

The Prime Minister has worked tirelessly to dismantle colonial-era legal structures and replace them with laws that are contemporary, efficient, and conducive to maximum governance.

Dr Aggarwala's book sheds light on how India, under Modi's leadership, has become a global trailblazer in governance and legal reforms.

The country's path-breaking laws in various sectors--criminal justice, economics, governance, and welfare--are now being adopted or emulated worldwide.

Modi's mantra of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" and his commitment to "Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas" have resonated globally, with countries looking to India as a model for modernizing their own legal and governance frameworks.

The book also documents how India has significantly reformed its judicial and legal systems, eradicating colonial legacies and introducing new acts, such as the three criminal justice laws, that have empowered the nation's legal framework to address contemporary challenges.

Through these changes, India has not only strengthened its internal legal infrastructure but also positioned itself as a key player on the global stage.

A pivotal aspect of the book is the transformation in India's national security approach, where Modi's government has enacted laws that safeguard citizens and bolster national security. As nations around the world grapple with new security challenges, India's legal innovations in this domain have set an example for others to follow.

The country's efforts in curbing corruption and violence have contributed to creating a more secure and transparent society.

Dr Aggarwala's analysis also highlights the impact of Modi's welfare initiatives, which have helped lift millions out of poverty in the past decade. Through various groundbreaking laws, India has significantly reduced poverty levels, contributing to a more equitable society.

The book asserts that Modi's policies and legal reforms are the bedrock of a new era in Indian governance, making India a model for both national and global progress.

Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his message with an optimistic outlook, stating that the book will inspire readers to further the cause of nation-building in the spirit of Modi's governance.

He expressed his hope that the work would encourage more people to engage with and contribute to India's evolving socio-economic and judicial landscape.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global superpower, "Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster" serves as a powerful testament to the Prime Minister's vision for a stronger, more inclusive, and more prosperous India. (ANI)

