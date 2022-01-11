New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 56th death anniversary, saying the leader "instilled a sense of unity from soldiers to farmers in challenging time and set an excellent ideal of how selfless patriotism can protect the country".

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, "Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, through his firm leadership in a challenging time, instilled a sense of unity from soldiers to farmers and set an excellent ideal of how selfless patriotism can protect the country and serve the public".

"Salute to such a great patriot," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

January 11 marks the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who passed away on this day in 1966, in Tashkent, in present-day Uzbekistan.

The country's second Prime Minister, who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru, was known for his simplicity and honesty and was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, becoming its first posthumous recipient.

Born on October 2, 1904, in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai, Shastri promoted the White Revolution - a national campaign to increase the production and supply of milk - by supporting the Amul milk cooperative of Anand, Gujarat and creating the National Dairy Development Board.

Hailing from a simple family, Shastri became an avid follower of Mahatma Gandhi and went on to hold important portfolios during his political career.

A famous anecdote from the former PM's life is when, on two occasions, he resigned as railway minister, taking moral responsibility for two separate train accidents which took place during his tenure. Also a former Home Minister, he took over as Prime Minister on June 9, 1964, in the wake of Jawaharlal Nehru's demise. (ANI)

