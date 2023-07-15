New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the facilities and infrastructure for major airports in a meeting here in the national capital to address requirements arising out of fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country.

In the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Minister directed to "develop and provide standards for the quick, safe, and convenient travel experience of the travellers."

The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other top officials of MHA, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

"Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Civil Aviation JM Scindia reviewed the facilities and infrastructure for major airports. The meeting aimed to address requirements arising from fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country," the Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson mentioned in a series of tweets.

"In the meeting directions were given to develop and provide standards for the quick, safe, and convenient travel experience of the travellers. MHA, MoCA and other agencies have embarked upon a series of steps towards expanding and enhancing the facilities and infrastructure at major airports," the Spokesperson further said.

At this year's April end, the Home Minister had also reviewed passenger facilities at airports across the country and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ease of travel for passengers during the summer season.

The Home Minister then also sought additional measures at airports for passenger convenience. The meeting then aimed to review passenger traffic at airports across the country.

The Home Minister then also directed to take steps to ensure that passengers spend less time at airport gates, check-in counters, and security check and immigration zones. (ANI)

