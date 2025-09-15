By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for a crucial visit to Bihar on September 18, aiming to boost the morale of BJP workers and strategise for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah's visit is part of the BJP's intense preparations, building on momentum following recent visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda this month.

Shah's meeting will be divided into two sessions, with the first half dedicated to interacting with workers from the Dehri-on-Sone, Rohtas District and the second half focused on workers from Begusarai, out of Bihar's five designated zones by BJP.

The BJP has divided Bihar into five zones, and Shah will meet with leaders from two of these zones to discuss electoral strategies and preparations, BJP sources told ANI.

Shah will hold a pivotal meeting with approximately 2,000-2,500 BJP workers, including district presidents and MLAs, focusing on electoral strategies.

The interaction aims to boost worker morale and provide guidance on how to effectively engage with people through one-on-one interactions.

As part of the party's campaign strategy, booth leaders and workers will conduct a "Ghar Ghar Sampark Abhiyan," from September 18 to 25 under BJP "Sewa Pakhwara" where they will inform people about state and central government welfare schemes and their benefits.

In a separate development, the Bihar Rajya Dharmik Nyas Parishad has extended an invitation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend a meeting with priests, seers, and saints from across the state on September 18.

Notably, Bihar's 45,000 mutts and temples are registered under the Bihar Rajya Dharmik Nyas Parishad. While the invitation has been sent, there is no confirmation yet from Shah's office regarding his attendance. The meeting is slated to take place at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, sources told ANI.

Shah will also likely hold meetings with BJP leaders in Bihar on September 27, and he will likely discuss electoral strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Shah will discuss seat sharing, candidate selection, and campaign strategies with alliance partners, targeting 225 seats. For this, a strategy of joint workers' conferences is being organised across all the 243 assembly segments. Amit Shah's visit is aimed at energising the party's cadre and allies to work towards this goal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation of India Ram Mohan Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

