Pune, August 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at an event in Maharashtra's Pune and said the latter is at the “right place”. "Ajit Dada (Pawar) has come for the first time after becoming the Deputy CM and I am sharing the stage with him, I want to tell him that after a long time, you are sitting at the right place,” Shah said.

"This was the right place but you took too long to come," he said. Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, is in Pune as part of a 2-day visit, was speaking at an event organised to launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office in Pune. Home Minister Amit Shah To Launch Digital Portal of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Pune on August 6.

Amit Shah Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar in Pune

VIDEO | "Ajit Pawar has become Deputy CM of Maharashtra and for the first time we are at the same stage. I would like to tell him that after a long time, he is at the right place and that he took a lot of time to be here," says Union Home minister @AmitShah at an event in Pune. pic.twitter.com/lQRADqfsfo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2023

Ajit Pawar, along with some of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislatures, switched over to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Amit Shah Lashes Out at AAP and INDIA in Lok Sabha, Says Opposition to Delhi Services Bill Aimed at Hiding Corruption (Watch Video).

Pawar was soon sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Maharashtra’s other Deputy Chief Minister is BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

