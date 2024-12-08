New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the 60th Foundation Day Parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, according to a post by the Home Ministry on its social media handle.

He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Circuit House, the post added.

Also Read | Khan Sir Health Update: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, Who Joined Aspirants' Demonstration Against BPSC, Hospitalised in Patna Due to Dehydration and Fatigue.

In a post on X, the Home Ministry shared: "Union Home and Cooperation Minister @AmitShah will address the 60th Foundation Day Parade Ceremony of Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow and unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji at Circuit House, Jodhpur."

https://x.com/HMOIndia/status/1865404970197262593

Also Read | ISRO Proba 3 Mission: Indian Space Agency Shares Video of PSLV-C59 Successful Liftoff and Satellite Separation.

On Armed Forces Flag Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the armed forces for their 'valour and patriotism' and urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. In a post on X, he wrote, "Tributes to the immortal martyrs of our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day. With their valour and patriotism, our martyrs have created everlasting sagas of supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of our nation."

He further appealed to the public to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of the forces and their families. Shah was also felicitated by the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, Gujarat State, with a miniature flag.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the armed forces and urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. He said, "Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination, and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers. Let's also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund."

A defence official pinned the Armed Forces Flag on PM Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, the Indian Army said in a post on X."On the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), contributed towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on behalf of the Indian Army.

Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, pinned an Armed Forces Flag on COAS on the occasion," read the post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged people to contribute generously to the fund.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, Singh encouraged the people to come forward and contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, terming it as the collective responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, as well as their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)