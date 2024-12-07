Patna, December 7: Educationist Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, was admitted to the ICU of Prabhat Memorial Hiramati Hospital in Patna due to dehydration and fatigue. He fell ill after participating in a protest by BPSC aspirants at Gardanibagh in Patna, on Friday. Aspiring BPSC candidates are protesting against normalisation and Khan Sir has shown solidarity with them.

Dr Satish Kumar, CMD of the hospital, confirmed that Khan Sir had suffered from severe dehydration, which necessitated saline treatment. His condition improved significantly, and he is expected to be discharged on Sunday morning if his recovery continues smoothly. Khan Sir Health Update: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, Aka Khan Sir, Who Joined Aspirants’ Demonstration Against BPSC, Recovering After Being Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration.

Khan Sir's health issues began on Friday when he experienced repeated vomiting, leading to dehydration. Despite his deteriorating condition, he attended the protest, interacted with a magistrate to mediate, and requested assistance in returning to his car. He was later escorted safely by police to Atal Path in Patna.

The educationist is expected to resume his classroom sessions soon, as doctors have noted considerable progress in his recovery. Earlier on Friday evening, there were media reports that Khan Sir was detained by the Patna Police. However, Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said that he was neither detained nor arrested. BPSC Aspirants Protest in Bihar: Patna Police Register FIR Against Khan Global Studies for X Post (Watch Video).

On Saturday morning, Anu Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Sachiwalay range, Patna, also denied any such development about the detention or arrest of Khan Sir.

“Khan Sir was not arrested or detained by Patna Police during the protests by BPSC aspirants at the Gardanibagh dharna site. Instead, Khan Sir voluntarily visited the Gardanibagh police station on Friday to meet with the duty magistrate. He assured the magistrate that he would help explain the situation to the protesting students to maintain peace. Following this, he requested assistance from the police to safely reach his car parked on Atal Path. A police team then escorted him in a police vehicle to his car,” Anu Kumari said.

