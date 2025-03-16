Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a public gathering today, on the fourth and final day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro will also be present at the event, along with Amit Shah.

The conference is marked by insightful discussions, competitive events, and the commemoration of the organisation's legacy. The ongoing four-day conference, scheduled to conclude on March 16, has remained a crucial platform for fostering academic excellence, leadership, and cultural identity.

The third day of the conference began with enthusiastic participation in an array of competitions. The final rounds of the debate and literary contests showcased students' intellectual prowess, while the Kabaddi and volleyball finals kept the energy high with spirited matches.

A key highlight of the day was the Confluence of Former ABSU Leaders, which paid tribute to the pioneers who played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation and the broader Bodo movement.

Surath Narzary, President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha and a founding member of ABSU, inaugurated "History of All Bodo Students Union and Bodoland Movement - 1967-1993" (Volume 1), a publication chronicling the movement's journey.

Assam Cabinet Minister and former ABSU President Urkhao Gwra Brahma inaugurated the session with a keynote on "Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and the Dream for a Vibrant Bodo Community."

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR and former ABSU President, along with several other esteemed former leaders, graced the occasion.

The afternoon session saw a thought-provoking conclave on "Understanding Peace, Harmony & Prosperity for Community Development in BTR and Assam: The Way Forward."

Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of MVSV, Haryana, inaugurated the session, which was chaired by Kati Ram Baro, Speaker, BTCLA. The forum facilitated meaningful exchanges among representatives from various student organisations, highlighting avenues for cooperation and collective progress.

Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, emphasised the need to create avenues for young minds to excel in diverse fields.

He stated, "The youth of our community hold immense potential in literature, sports, and the arts. It is our responsibility to provide the necessary resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help them thrive. Events like this not only celebrate talent but also encourage the next generation to take an active role in shaping policies, understanding history, and contributing to governance. A society flourishes when its youth are empowered to lead, innovate, and preserve the legacy passed down by their predecessors."

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Assam Cabinet Minister, spoke of the importance of honouring past struggles while working toward a stronger future.

He stated, "The legacy of our leaders has always been one of perseverance and progress. Their sacrifices have paved the way for our community to assert its identity and secure opportunities for growth. It is now the responsibility of the younger generation to take this forward by engaging in governance, policy-making, and preserving the values that define us. Strengthening our education, cultural institutions, and leadership will ensure a thriving future for Bodoland."

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR, reflected on the evolving socio-political landscape and the role of youth in shaping a progressive future.

He remarked, "The aspirations of our people have always been rooted in unity, development, and cultural resilience. By nurturing an ecosystem that encourages dialogue, boosts talent, and provides equitable opportunities, we can drive meaningful transformation. The ongoing deliberations are not mere discussions, they are the building blocks of a future where our community sustains through knowledge, inclusivity, and self-reliance."

The third day concluded with the Last Delegates Sitting, a Special Session of the Bodo Mothers Association, and the adoption of resolutions, exhibiting another step forward in ABSU's commitment to advocacy and empowerment.

As the conference approaches its final day, the focus remains on bolstering a strong and progressive roadmap for the Bodo community. (ANI)

