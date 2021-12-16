Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Ramabai Ambedkar ground here on Friday.

The rally called "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" is being organised by the BJP and its ally Nishad Party.

Shah will address another programme at a government polytechnic in the evening, BJP sources said.

