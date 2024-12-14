New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19, official sources said on Saturday.

The officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will primarily focus on critical security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also attend the meeting, which aims to review strategies to ensure peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Senior Army Officers including Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of CAPFs, Chief Secretary, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior officers are expected to attend the meeting which is being arranged almost five months after Shah chaired a similar high-level review meeting on security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir here in the national capital on June 16.

The meeting is significant in terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means.

In the previous meeting, the Home Minister had directed security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through an area domination plan and zero terror plan in the Jammu division.

Shah had also directed all security agencies in earlier meetings to work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner. He had then also emphasised on seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the Home Minister has reiterated on many occasions that "the government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

