Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed an interesting story about former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli during Annual Function of Gujarat Lok Sewa Trust. Shah revealed that a few years ago, he met Kambli in Chennai. Shah also pointed out that he quizzed Kambli that in his career of ups and downs, when he felt the most joy. Kambli gave an interesting reply to the question. He responded 'When I scored a double century, that was a great moment. I defeated many big players and broke records. But the most joy I feel even today is when I coach a young child in the morning and teach them how to play backfoot shots. 'This brings me the most happiness even today'. Fans were amazed by the story and the made the video viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Describes Childhood Coach Ramakant Achrekar As ‘All-Rounder’, Says ‘General Store Having Everything’.

Home Minister Amit Shah Revisits His Meeting With Vinod Kambli in Chennai

