New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal from Thursday will start off with a stop by at the South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF).

According to officials, he will inaugurate six modern floating Border Out-Posts and a boat ambulance stationed in the Sunderban waters.

After inaugurating the floating BOPs, Union Cooperation Minister Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Maitri Sangrahalaya (Museum) located at BOP Haridaspur.

The number of floating BOPs has been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans of West Bengal.

Apart from this, Boat Ambulance is also being commenced to provide medical assistance in this inaccessible area of Sundarbans from Saheb Khali (West Bengal) to Shamsher Nagar (Bihar).

The Home Minister's day-long engagement will culminate on Thursday with a public meeting he will attend at 6:15 pm at Railway institute sports ground in West Bengal's Siliguri.

On Friday, the Home Minister will visit Teen Bigha and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at BoP Jhikabari at around 9.30 am in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

The Home Minister will later hold a meeting with the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party at 2 pm on Friday at Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

The Home Minister's two-day visit to the State will culminate at a cultural event organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the Inscription of Durga Puja on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, at around 6 pm at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (ANI)

