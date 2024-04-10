New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha election campaign gains momentum, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address crucial public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in a day-long busy schedule on Thursday.

In the multi-event campaign blitz in both the states, Shah will hold two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra.

With the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections drawing near, Shah's itinerary is packed with five engagements aimed at bolstering support for his party in the crucial battleground of the state.

In his comprehensive campaign tour across Madhya Pradesh against the backdrop of heightened political fervor, Shah will commence the visit in the state by offering prayer at the bank of Narmada river in Mandla.

Later, the Home Minister will garland the statue of Rani Durgavati in Mandla. Subsequently, Shah will address a public meeting at police grounds in the afternoon in Mandla Lok Sabha constituency.

The Home Minister will later visit Vijaynath Dham Temple in Katni district in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah's Madhya Pradesh visit will conclude with a second public address at Vijaynath Dham fairground in Katni under the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency.

On Thursday evening, Shah will wrap up his day-long visit by delivering a speech at a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

The electoral battleground in Maharashtra has been intense, with political parties vying for supremacy in the state known for its significant political landscape. The Nanded constituency, with its diverse demographics and political significance, has emerged as a focal point in this electoral race.

The public meeting fixed to be held at the Narsi Ground in Nanded is expected to galvanize support for the ruling party and further energize the election campaign in the region.

With just days left before Maharashtra goes to the polls, the presence of a senior leader like Shah underscores the importance of the Nanded constituency in shaping the political dynamics of the state. (ANI)

